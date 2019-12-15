Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant G. MARKS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARKS, Grant G. June 8, 1959 - December 6, 2019 It is with great sadness to announce Grant's leaving this world and, through his faith, entering into heaven on December 6, 2019 at his Scottsdale home. Grant blessed his family with his arrival on June 8, 1959, son of Sonny and Elizabeth Marks. He attended Hutton School, Lewis and Clark High School, began college at WSU and graduated from EWU in 1981 in Business Finance. His wonderful nature and happy disposition began at an early age when he was a young boy. He became very close to a couple of our wonderful neighbors on 26th Avenue (Schafers and Browns). There were standing offers from them to adopt Grant. They were like extended families to him. It was impossible not to like and love Grant his entire life. After graduating from EWU, Grant began his investment career with Kidder Peabody followed by Piper Jaffray and staying with DA Davidson the last 20 years till his retirement in 2018. In 1982, Grant pioneered the daily stock market report for KXLY over the greater Spokane area. He broadcasted financial reports several times each day for 25 years as well as hosted a financial talk show each Saturday -"Money Management with Grant Marks." Those daily financial reports still go on today. Grant excelled at what he did being awarded several President's Club Awards throughout his career. Grant never followed one investment strategy. He customized everything for each and every client according to their needs. His clients loved him and it didn't take long for everyone to realize that he was a real master in the investment business, a career he truly loved. He was exceptional. In 1983, Grant met the love of his life, Manuela. They married in 1986 and spent each day of every year with one another whether it was boating/staying on Coeur d Alene Lake, skiing or wintering at their Scottsdale home. Grant loved and adored Manuela every second up until the last one. Grant is survived by his loving wife, Manuela, brother Gary (Lisa), sister Gale, nephew Trevor, nieces Jamie and Cambrie, along with cousins Rich, Nan, Gordy, Teri, Sherry, Jim, Bruce, Mindy and Aunt Jody along with many life long friends as well as his office partners Cindi and Paul. We will all miss him terribly. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Grant's memory to The Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent, Spokane, WA., 99202 A celebration of life will take place this next summer.

