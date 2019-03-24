Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Greg J. RAE. View Sign

RAE, Greg J. Greg Rae passed away on March 21, 2019. He was an oxygen baby of the 50's and suffered with developmental disabilities. Greg was born on June 28, 1955 in Spokane, WA. Greg was able to advance enough, through the hard work of his mother, to live a good life, even living in his own apartment. Greg loved church life and was active in Saint John Vianney parish. Greg often helped set up for weddings in the church hall and later helped stuff the bulletins. Greg was also a longtime member of the choir and loved to sing. He enjoyed the many aspects of parish life especially the dinners and coffee and donuts. Greg is preceded in death by his father Henry Rae, mother Rose Marie Rae, and two brothers Roger Rae and Ronald Rae. He is survived by his brother's Brian Rae and Dennis Rae and he had many wonderful cousins and nephews. We are very thankful that his cousins, aunts and uncles, kept a warm place in their homes and hearts for him. While we are sad at his passing we are joyful that he has left his disabilities behind. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday March 27, at 11 AM at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 North Walnut Road, Spokane Valley. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to:

