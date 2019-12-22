Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregg Edward SWEENEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SWEENEY, Gregg Edward (Age 57) February 18, 1962 - December 18, 2019 Gregg has moved on in his journey. After bravely fighting his body could no longer support him. He has put down his burdens and is free of his pain. He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He is survived by his parents Robert and Connie, siblings Peggy, Scott (Lisa), Colleen (Dwight Baker), and Lynn (Dan Southwick), wife of 37 amazing years Anita, children Chris (Rachael) and Kelsey (Andrew Smith), grandchildren Harper and Hailee Smith, with numerous nieces and nephews. He devoted 34 years in service to his fellowman working for DSHS at Lakeland Village. Gregg will carry on in our memories as an honest and loyal friend with a bold personality. His wish is to be remembered as adventurous spirit and we will be celebrating his life this spring with a beach side gathering followed by Whiskey, Cigars, and Kayaking. For those wishing to honor his memory we would like any donations to be made to either Hospice House of Spokane or Lakeland Village.

