Gregory A. PARENT
PARENT, Gregory A. April 8, 1939 May 27, 2020 Greg was born April 8, 1939 to Janet and Clarence Parent. He attended school at Great Northern Grade School, John Rogers High School and North Central High School. Greg joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 serving on Destroyers. He completed his naval service in 1964 as SMI. Greg married Bobbie, his sweetheart from Spokane in 1961. They began their family with the birth of Michael in 1966 and daughter Kimberley Joy in 1969. Kim married Jeff Ross and their two children, Taffney and Zeke, brought fun times to the family gatherings. Greg was always proud to have served his country and chose his final rest to be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
