SMITH, Gregory Alan (Age 71) Passed away early on Christmas Day, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Helen Smith and older sister Karen Kingsbury. Survived by bother Jeff (Joyce Riestenberg - Smith); and sisters Stacey Kohner (Richard) and Linda Arcand (David). Greg was born and grew up in St. Paul, went to Central High School ('64) and then to the University of Minnesota. He loved sports and the outdoors and spent seven summers on the staff at YMCA Camp St. Croix. At the U- Greg was very active in The Kappa Sigma Fraternity, playing IM sports, acting in Campus carnival shows, and singing in a university chorus. He went on to the U's Law School, graduating in 1972. After spending two years working for a judge in Winona, Greg and a group of friends headed west, looking for new professional and recreational challenges. The group found Sandpoint, Idaho and Spokane, Washington, and after passing the bar in both states, Greg went to work for the city of Spokane. He was an Administrative Law Judge when he retired in 2013. Greg said he never regretted moving west. Spokane seemed a perfect size to him, and he enjoyed the cultural and sporting opportunities available. He loved the Bloomsday runs in the spring and skiing at Schweitzer in the winter and in between there were rivers, lakes and trails to explore by foot, canoe or bike. Greg was a very social person. When he was younger, he volunteered regularly with Big Brothers. He met people easily and developed a large base of friends for book clubs, travelling or just general good times. He was also very active in supporting social causes. Those supported range from to the Humane Society. Greg's last years were hard. He battled depression and health issues and in the end he couldn't defeat them. As a memorial to Greg please make a donation to a cause you feel needs support. He's be proud of you. A private family memorial has been held.

SMITH, Gregory Alan (Age 71) Passed away early on Christmas Day, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Helen Smith and older sister Karen Kingsbury. Survived by bother Jeff (Joyce Riestenberg - Smith); and sisters Stacey Kohner (Richard) and Linda Arcand (David). Greg was born and grew up in St. Paul, went to Central High School ('64) and then to the University of Minnesota. He loved sports and the outdoors and spent seven summers on the staff at YMCA Camp St. Croix. At the U- Greg was very active in The Kappa Sigma Fraternity, playing IM sports, acting in Campus carnival shows, and singing in a university chorus. He went on to the U's Law School, graduating in 1972. After spending two years working for a judge in Winona, Greg and a group of friends headed west, looking for new professional and recreational challenges. The group found Sandpoint, Idaho and Spokane, Washington, and after passing the bar in both states, Greg went to work for the city of Spokane. He was an Administrative Law Judge when he retired in 2013. Greg said he never regretted moving west. Spokane seemed a perfect size to him, and he enjoyed the cultural and sporting opportunities available. He loved the Bloomsday runs in the spring and skiing at Schweitzer in the winter and in between there were rivers, lakes and trails to explore by foot, canoe or bike. Greg was a very social person. When he was younger, he volunteered regularly with Big Brothers. He met people easily and developed a large base of friends for book clubs, travelling or just general good times. He was also very active in supporting social causes. Those supported range from to the Humane Society. Greg's last years were hard. He battled depression and health issues and in the end he couldn't defeat them. As a memorial to Greg please make a donation to a cause you feel needs support. He's be proud of you. A private family memorial has been held. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019

