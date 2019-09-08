Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory David BORDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BORDEN, Gregory David Gregory David Borden, of Cheney, WA passed away on August 7, 2019. He was born on August 5, 1956 in Spokane, WA to Herbert Borden and Janet Lyons Griswold. He is preceded in death by his dad, Harold Griswold, his father, Herbert Borden, and his best friend Kenny Records. He married the love of his life Shelby Murphy of Sitka, Alaska on May 19, 1979 in Spokane, WA. He had three children, Tarra Bouanani (Taha) of Nine Falls, WA; Kassie Meyer (J.R.) of Portland, OR; and Dylan Borden (Ariel) of Davenport, WA. He adored his eight grandchildren: Benjamin, Brandon, Javin, Jericho, Sebastian, Aurora, Seth and Atticus. Greg and Shelby spent the first 15 years of marriage in Sitka with a two year stint in Pelican, AK. He was a self-taught carpenter by trade. He could build a home from the ground up and enjoyed making beautiful woodwork. He was also an entrepreneur owning a convenience store in Sitka and a contractor business. He started at the United States Postal Service in 1987 in Sitka and worked in Spokane, Boise and finally retired as Postmaster in Davenport, WA in 2012. He served in the US Navy on the buddy system with Mike Hamby during the Vietnam War. He was a family man and loved taking his family camping, boating, teaching his kids to water and snow ski. He loved horses, hiking, traveling to tropical countries with Thailand being his favorite. He loved spending time with family and friends. His favorite place to be was at the property on Lake Roosevelt. He will forever be remembered and cherished by his three beautiful children, eight grandchildren, mother, friends, family and his greatest love, Shelby. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life and potluck to be held on September 28, 2019 at 12:00pm at 23284 Peterson Lane E., Creston, WA 99117. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to P.O. Box 1773, Airway Heights, WA, 99001 to support the search and rescue efforts.

