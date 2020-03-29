SHIELDS, Gregory Grant July 13, 1950 - March 22, 2020 Greg lived life to the fullest to the very end when he suffered a fatal brain aneurism. He was a proud graduate of Rogers High School and a decorated Army Veteran serving two tours in Vietnam. Greg had an amazing work ethic. He worked several years at Sacred Heart Medical Center, eight years for the City of Spokane, and retired from the West Central Community Center. He discovered retirement wasn't for him and went back to the Community Center because he liked to stay busy and help people. Greg was a silent servant, always helping others. He was an active member of St. Joseph Parish where he could be found shoveling sidewalks, providing rides for parishioners, and delivering food to friends and parishioners in need. He loved the Mariners, running Bloomsday, events at the VFW, and spending time with family and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his beloved Kathy, parents Dean and Betty, sister Eileen and niece Keely. He leaves behind his son Clint (Ashley) and grandchildren Kira and Wesley. Also left to mourn are siblings Ellen Peterson (Pete), Cheryl Leipham (Dean), Gloria Langley (Kent), Tim Shields (Terri), Colleen Johnson, Brian Shields (Sue), and Terry Shields (Melody), too many nieces and nephews to name, and numerous good friends. Funeral Mass and burial at Washington State Veteran's Cemetery for Greg will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020