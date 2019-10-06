Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory James BROECKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROECKER, Col. Gregory James USA, Ret. April 18, 1960 - September 19, 2019 Colonel Gregory J. Broecker, USA, Ret., loving husband and father of two, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59 on September 19, 2019. Greg was born on April 18, 1960, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, to Walter and Loretta Broecker. He was an Army brat and grew up overseas, but called Washington State home. He enlisted in the Army in 1984, and, after studying at Washington State University and earning multiple graduate degrees, received his officer's commission. While stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado in 1992, he met and married Vera. They went on to spend 27 years together, traveling the world as a military family, with their two children, Katja and Stefan. Greg devoted his life in service to his country and, as a strong charismatic leader, he leaves behind a powerful legacy. Over the course of his 34 year career in the U.S. Army, he served with distinction in more than 15 countries. In the latter part of his career, he served as a Foreign Area Officer in U.S. Embassies abroad, including as the Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché in Kenya, Germany, Burkina Faso and Montenegro. He earned countless distinguished awards including the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the German Forces Badge for Military Proficiency. Greg retired in November 2018. Since then he has been shredding powder on the slopes of the Rockies, hiking with his family, cycling through Europe, and visiting his dearest friends across the globe. His passions included cars, motorcycles, wood working, and golfingnever forgetting the 19th hole. Greg's passing will leave a void in the hearts of the Broecker family, as well as his countless friends, who will remember him for his respectful mentorship, his zest for life, and his hearty infectious laugh. He will be missed dearly. In addition to his wife and two children, Greg is survived by his parents, his brother, and many nieces, nephews and godchildren. In lieu of flowers, the Broecker family kindly asks that donations be made in Greg's name to support other service members and their families at either the Fisher House Foundation (

