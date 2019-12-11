Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Richard HARDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARDER, Gregory Richard Gregory Richard Harder of Chehalis, WA died on December 7, 2019 in Chehalis, WA. Greg was born on September 22, 1949 in Spokane, WA to Richard B. and Florence (Gregory) Harder. He was raised in Spokane and attended North Central and Lewis and Clark High Schools. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 and spent a year in Vietnam. Greg married Yvonne Griel on October 22, 1976 and they made their home in Beaverton, OR for 15 years. In 1991, they moved to Puyallup, WA. They both were employed by General Foods Corp. where he was in sales management and she in administration. Their careers spanned 28 years, and both retired in 2002. They indulged their three passions to the fullest in retirement; family, travel and fishing. He is survived by his wife Yvonne in Chehalis, WA; daughter Diana Miller (Rob) in Tigard, OR; sons Derek McGill (Jamie) and Gregory Harder (Sarah) in Tacoma and Renton, WA. In addition, Grandpa Greg's legacy is carried on by grandson Emmet Miller and granddaughter Abigail Harder. At his request, no services will be held. His remains will be placed in a niche next to his parents in Spokane at Fairmount Memorial Park at a later date.

