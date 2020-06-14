HUNT, Gregory T. Gregory Thomas Hunt was born on August 31, 1974 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The world lost Greg's light on June 6, 2020. He was at his home on Capitol Hill. He was 45 years old. Greg grew up in the Spokane Valley and graduated from University High School in 1992. He continued his education at Eastern Washington University, graduating with a business degree in 1996. He soon moved to Seattle and began his career. Greg was an unforgettable soul who brought energy and laughter everywhere he went. He was the life of the party who added his unique flourish to each day by filling his world with joy, entertainment and love. Greg's laughter would often erupt in a snort or two, regularly using his wonderful sense of humor to poke fun at himself. Greg loved music, movies, theater and dance. Greg recently made many new friends participating in the Seattle Rep Theater's Public Works Project. In his own words, Greg was an "iconic fun-guy who loves love, especially family and friends, a total hope junkie with an idealistic outlook on the pursuit of happiness who sometimes understands his own destiny." Greg is survived by his long-time partner Jim Severson, his parents Jerry and Andrea Felts, his sister Christina (Jeff) Jones, niece Bella, nephew Drew, his father John (Jo) Hunt, his sister Taylor (Drake) Guerra. Numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and friends share in their grief. Greg's love of life impacted everyone who knew him. The magic he added to this world will be remembered and missed. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers Greg's family is requesting donations be made to SCRAPS.



