SALZL, Gregory Vernon Gregory "Greg" Vernon Salzl, 56, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2019 with family by his side, after a very difficult 10-month battle with Cholangiocarcinoma (rare liver cancer). He was born to Vern and Barbara Salzl December 5, 1962 in St. Cloud, Minnesota and had fond memories of growing up on Schneider Lake in Cold Spring. He graduated from Rocori High School in 1981 and then received a BS in Communications from St. Cloud State University. Upon graduation, Greg moved to Seattle where he met and later married his best friend, RuthAnn (Patrow) Salzl. They were blessed with two daughters, Emily Joy and Erica Grace who were the pride of his life. In 1998 they all relocated to Spokane, Washington. Greg worked in the food industry for 31 years with the past 23 in Deli Sales for Tyson Foods. During his time with Tyson, Greg received four Circle of Sales and Excellence Awards in recognition of his success in sales and overall excellence in his work. When Greg was not working, he loved spending time outdoors. In the summer he enjoyed being on Lake Roosevelt water skiing, fishing for Walleye, boating, and going on a yearly beach camping trip with friends and his family. During the fall and winter, he enjoyed hunting, both archery and rifle, as well as snow skiing with his daughters. Six years ago, Greg showed his love for RuthAnn by agreeing to be a respite foster family. He was a loving father figure to them, spending countless hours playing with them in the family pool, changing diapers, cooking, whatever was needed! It was a family endeavor that allowed over 60 children's lives to be touched. He was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran church for the past 21 years where he enjoyed cooking for special events, like the Easter breakfast. Greg's faith in God gave him strength, peace, and hope that sustained him through his battle. Greg is survived by his wife, Ruthann; daughters, Emily and Erica (Kevin Huggins); his father, Vern (Kathi) Salzl; his siblings, Lorrie (Doug) Seylar, Lisa Salzl (Scott) Foote, Dean (Sharon) Salzl and Kurt (Gina) Salzl; nieces, nephews and many other extended family members. Greg is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Salzl and godmother, Cathy Koopmeiners. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11am at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division St., Spokane, WA.

