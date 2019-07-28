Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Warren "Gary" GEIB. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

GEIB, Gregory Warren "Gary" Gary passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 85 in Spokane, WA. He was born on July 29, 1933, in Spokane, WA to Albert and Florence Geib. He grew up in Wilbur and graduated from Wilbur High School in 1951. He then attended Whitworth College for a couple of years prior to being inducted into the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in the fall of 1954. Following basic training in Fort Ord, CA, he served two years in Sampigny, France. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the family farm and continued farming until 1990. He truly enjoyed all of his many years of farming and the local friendships made with the area farmers. Gary enjoyed fishing, traveling, snow- mobiling, and antique car collecting. He and his wife were snow birds for 10 years in Mesquite, Nevada. Gary was a member for many years of both the Washington Association of Grain Growers and the Community Presbyterian Church. He was a past President of the Wilbur Lions Club, served 10 years on the Agriculture Conservation Committee as well as a board member of the Central Washington Grain Growers. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marian (Miller) Geib; two children: Greg (Cindy) Geib, Mary Lynne (Ron) Schilling; two grandchildren: Holly (Josh) Siler, Heath (Kelli) Geib; two great-grandchildren: Piper Geib and Sawyer Geib; and one sister: Glenda (Ross) McLaughlin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Wilbur Community Center from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to the Wilbur Cemetery Association, PO Box 168, Wilbur, WA 99185 or Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

GEIB, Gregory Warren "Gary" Gary passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the age of 85 in Spokane, WA. He was born on July 29, 1933, in Spokane, WA to Albert and Florence Geib. He grew up in Wilbur and graduated from Wilbur High School in 1951. He then attended Whitworth College for a couple of years prior to being inducted into the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in the fall of 1954. Following basic training in Fort Ord, CA, he served two years in Sampigny, France. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the family farm and continued farming until 1990. He truly enjoyed all of his many years of farming and the local friendships made with the area farmers. Gary enjoyed fishing, traveling, snow- mobiling, and antique car collecting. He and his wife were snow birds for 10 years in Mesquite, Nevada. Gary was a member for many years of both the Washington Association of Grain Growers and the Community Presbyterian Church. He was a past President of the Wilbur Lions Club, served 10 years on the Agriculture Conservation Committee as well as a board member of the Central Washington Grain Growers. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marian (Miller) Geib; two children: Greg (Cindy) Geib, Mary Lynne (Ron) Schilling; two grandchildren: Holly (Josh) Siler, Heath (Kelli) Geib; two great-grandchildren: Piper Geib and Sawyer Geib; and one sister: Glenda (Ross) McLaughlin and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Wilbur Community Center from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to the Wilbur Cemetery Association, PO Box 168, Wilbur, WA 99185 or Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Geib family. Strate Funeral Home, DAVENPORT, WA, is caring for the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close