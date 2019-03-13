Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GROSZ Ervin E.. View Sign

GROSZ, Ervin E. (Age 87) October 6, 1931 - March 8, 2019 Ervin was born in McCluskey North Dakota to John and Mary Grosz. He is the second oldest of nine children. He graduated from McCluskey High School in 1950. Immediately thereafter he joined the Navy and served for four years. After the Navy, Erv moved to Spokane. He married the love of his life, Donna Just, on November 16, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spokane. Erv spent his career with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier and later as a supervisor and Station Manager. Erv and Donna had a strong faith in their Savior and raised their family based on that faith. They were longtime members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Spokane. Their kindness was unsurpassed. Erv was immensely proud of his North Dakota roots and left behind countless stories and beautiful memories of growing up there and visiting over the years. Erv enjoyed watching baseball (particularly the Yankees). However, without a doubt Erv's greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with family. Erv is preceded in death by his loving wife Donna; parents John and Mary; sisters Arlene and Leona; brothers Rueben, John and Elmer. He is survived by his daughters Karen Doran (Bob), Lori Naccarato (Nick); granddaughters Sarah Louvier (Mark), Amanda Lickfold (Dustin), Amy Naccarato (Louis) and Jake Naccarato (Alena). Great grandchildren Theodore, Genevieve and Louella; Hayden and Elliott and Lane due in May. He is also survived by sisters Norma Clemens, Ruth Stromme and Aldene Zakopyko. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St., Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church building fund.

GROSZ, Ervin E. (Age 87) October 6, 1931 - March 8, 2019 Ervin was born in McCluskey North Dakota to John and Mary Grosz. He is the second oldest of nine children. He graduated from McCluskey High School in 1950. Immediately thereafter he joined the Navy and served for four years. After the Navy, Erv moved to Spokane. He married the love of his life, Donna Just, on November 16, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spokane. Erv spent his career with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier and later as a supervisor and Station Manager. Erv and Donna had a strong faith in their Savior and raised their family based on that faith. They were longtime members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Spokane. Their kindness was unsurpassed. Erv was immensely proud of his North Dakota roots and left behind countless stories and beautiful memories of growing up there and visiting over the years. Erv enjoyed watching baseball (particularly the Yankees). However, without a doubt Erv's greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with family. Erv is preceded in death by his loving wife Donna; parents John and Mary; sisters Arlene and Leona; brothers Rueben, John and Elmer. He is survived by his daughters Karen Doran (Bob), Lori Naccarato (Nick); granddaughters Sarah Louvier (Mark), Amanda Lickfold (Dustin), Amy Naccarato (Louis) and Jake Naccarato (Alena). Great grandchildren Theodore, Genevieve and Louella; Hayden and Elliott and Lane due in May. He is also survived by sisters Norma Clemens, Ruth Stromme and Aldene Zakopyko. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St., Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church building fund. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close