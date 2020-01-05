|
DUMAIS, Guy Bernard (Age 90) Guy B. Dumais passed away December 23rd, 2019. Dad was a wonderful husband, father, grand-father and friend to many. His loving wife and our beloved mom, Pat, passed away March 17th, 2004. Dad is survived by his children Doug, Paul, Lori and Guy with their spouses Ruth, Lisa, Frank and Lisa. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dad was born on March 30th, 1929 in Lowell, Massachusetts. He joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base where he met Patricia Hoover. They married and raised four children in Spokane. Dad loved the outdoors and living in the Northwest. He was a hard worker and always seemed to succeed at everything he tried from hunting to land development. Dad had a wonderful life and created many lasting memories for his family and friends. Whether at the lake, skiing, playing golf or spending time with family, he touched all of our lives in a special way. He set a good example for us to follow and wasn't afraid to share words of wisdom. Dad will be dearly missed. A Rosary will be held at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home on January 16th at 7:00 PM, 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on January 17th at St. Mary Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd. in Spokane Valley, followed by a reception. Committal Service at Pines Cemetery will follow at 2 PM. In place of flowers, the family requests you consider providing a Memorial gift in Guy's honor to the at . To share memories of Guy and leave condolences to the family, please visit HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020