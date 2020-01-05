Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
304 S. Adams Rd.
Spokane Valley, WA
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Pines Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy DUMAIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy Bernard DUMAIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DUMAIS, Guy Bernard (Age 90) Guy B. Dumais passed away December 23rd, 2019. Dad was a wonderful husband, father, grand-father and friend to many. His loving wife and our beloved mom, Pat, passed away March 17th, 2004. Dad is survived by his children Doug, Paul, Lori and Guy with their spouses Ruth, Lisa, Frank and Lisa. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dad was born on March 30th, 1929 in Lowell, Massachusetts. He joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base where he met Patricia Hoover. They married and raised four children in Spokane. Dad loved the outdoors and living in the Northwest. He was a hard worker and always seemed to succeed at everything he tried from hunting to land development. Dad had a wonderful life and created many lasting memories for his family and friends. Whether at the lake, skiing, playing golf or spending time with family, he touched all of our lives in a special way. He set a good example for us to follow and wasn't afraid to share words of wisdom. Dad will be dearly missed. A Rosary will be held at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home on January 16th at 7:00 PM, 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on January 17th at St. Mary Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd. in Spokane Valley, followed by a reception. Committal Service at Pines Cemetery will follow at 2 PM. In place of flowers, the family requests you consider providing a Memorial gift in Guy's honor to the at . To share memories of Guy and leave condolences to the family, please visit HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now