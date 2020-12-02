SMITH, Guy (Age 66) May 21, 1954 - November 15, 2020 Guy Smith of Spokane, WA., born May 21st, 1954 passed away on November 15th, 2020 from compli-cations caused by cardiac arrest. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Opal Smith and sister, Teressa Smith. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Colleen and children Madison, Mason, and Makayla, of Spokane; sister Shelby Friend of Lawrence, Mississippi; brother Alvin Smith of Spokane; and brother David Smith of Glenwood, Iowa; few grandchildren and many neices and nephews. His comedic sense of nature will be missed. He was such a hard working, dedicated, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be laid to rest with his parents and sister at Chattaroy Cemetery. No service will be held at this time due to Coronavirus, but a memorial will be set once restrictions have eased.



