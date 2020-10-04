TYREE, Gwendolyn Gwendolyn Irene Tyree passed quietly on 23rd of September. She was a beloved mother, wife, grand- mother, great-grandmother and great-great-grand- mother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 yrs, Howard Tyree and two daughters Sylvia Green and Patricia Holschen. Her three remaining children Dale Tyree, Mary Schott and Terry Johnson live in the Spokane area. There are too many grandchildren to list but were loved equally by her. Both her and her husband attended North Central High School where they met at a Halloween party at the age of 14. The service is private but you may join us on You Tube at https://youtu.be/W4fzi3CAHTY
. Due to Covid there will not be a reception afterward. A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date.