COMBS, H. Marlene (Age 78) H. Marlene Combs, age 78, passed away peacefully October 31, 2020 as a result of several health complications. She was born May 29, 1942 in Moses Lake, Washington to Marlin and Ruth Erb. She married the love of her life, Bernard R. Combs, in February of 1961 who preceded her in passing in 2003. Marlene was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was the ever faithful and devoted baseball, dance, gymnastics and soccer Mom spanning many, many years. Marlene never held her children back from pursuing their whims or their passions. She was supportive in every way and only wanted for their happiness. It was important to Marlene that her entire family joined together each night for a delicious home cooked meal and conversation. Nobody did holidays dinners better. Marlene was incredibly gifted when it came to arts and crafts and owned a ceramic/porcelain shop for several years where she taught classes. She was exceptionally skilled at painting porcelain dolls with flawless life-like features. Leaving family and friends with some of her beautiful works that will forever be cherished. In addition, she efficiently managed her husband's cement contracting business for decades. Marlene is survived by her older brother and wife Larry and Jan Erb, her younger brother and wife Gary and Diane Erb; her three sons Jeff, Ken and Mike and her daughter Marci; grandchildren Joshua, Brandan, Laura, Jessie, Bryce, Justin, Carter and Cason; plus three great-grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



