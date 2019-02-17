Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Yvonne (Webley) DUGGER. View Sign

DUGGER, H. Yvonne (Webley) (Age 84) H. Yvonne Dugger went to be with The Lord on the morning of February 11th, 2019 in Spokane, WA and is survived by her children Jim (Vicky), Tim (Kathy) and Jody (David) and siblings Biff (Terry), Buzz (Sue), Mary Joe, Barbara (Terry) and Debby (Roy). She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Born to Lester and Thelma Webley in Marlin (Krupp), WA on September 21st, 1935, she grew up helping her family on the farm, learning to plow, buck hay and fetching pales of water from the river. Yvonne was known for wearing her bright clothing which so often matched her bright personality. She had a smile that would light up the room. You could usually find Yvonne sitting out on her front porch out at the lake or watching her crime scene shows on television. She also was a member of the Sinto Senior Activity Center where she enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle with her friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her family especially wants to thank her companion of five years, Bill Ray, for all his love, care and compassion towards Yvonne. A Celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park (5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA 99205) on Wednesday, February 20th at 12:30pm. All are welcome.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019

