Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannah Elyse DUNN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DUNN, Hannah Elyse November 18, 1995 - June 17, 2019 On a beautiful June day meant for celebration, Hannah was taken suddenly to be with her Heavenly Father. Hannah was born in Rupert, ID and is survived by her husband, Nelson Dunn, her mother, Jolene (Carroll) Pearson, her father, Nathan Carroll, grandmother, Kathleen with her husband Bruce Beebe, her four sisters, Brittney Holland with husband, Shaphan, Kayla DeLorenze with husband, Eric, Rylen Carroll, Sierra Remsburg with husband, Levi, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. Hannah is preceded in death by her grandfather, Gerald Peck, her grandmother, Debra Peck, and her grandfather, Norman Carroll. Hannah was passionate about her faith in God, and her love for her husband and family. Among other things, she enjoyed the outdoors and being barefoot in her garden. Hannah was a beautiful, kind person, who brought a smile to everyone's face. Her vivacious personality will be missed by many. Hannah, we will hold you in our hearts until we meet again. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on June 28, at Turning Point Church. In honor of Hannah, please join us in contributing to one of the following charitable organizations that she was passionate about, in lieu of flowers: donate.wildnet.org / support.worldwildlife.org

DUNN, Hannah Elyse November 18, 1995 - June 17, 2019 On a beautiful June day meant for celebration, Hannah was taken suddenly to be with her Heavenly Father. Hannah was born in Rupert, ID and is survived by her husband, Nelson Dunn, her mother, Jolene (Carroll) Pearson, her father, Nathan Carroll, grandmother, Kathleen with her husband Bruce Beebe, her four sisters, Brittney Holland with husband, Shaphan, Kayla DeLorenze with husband, Eric, Rylen Carroll, Sierra Remsburg with husband, Levi, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. Hannah is preceded in death by her grandfather, Gerald Peck, her grandmother, Debra Peck, and her grandfather, Norman Carroll. Hannah was passionate about her faith in God, and her love for her husband and family. Among other things, she enjoyed the outdoors and being barefoot in her garden. Hannah was a beautiful, kind person, who brought a smile to everyone's face. Her vivacious personality will be missed by many. Hannah, we will hold you in our hearts until we meet again. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on June 28, at Turning Point Church. In honor of Hannah, please join us in contributing to one of the following charitable organizations that she was passionate about, in lieu of flowers: nationalforests.org Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close