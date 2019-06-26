DUNN, Hannah Elyse November 18, 1995 - June 17, 2019 On a beautiful June day meant for celebration, Hannah was taken suddenly to be with her Heavenly Father. Hannah was born in Rupert, ID and is survived by her husband, Nelson Dunn, her mother, Jolene (Carroll) Pearson, her father, Nathan Carroll, grandmother, Kathleen with her husband Bruce Beebe, her four sisters, Brittney Holland with husband, Shaphan, Kayla DeLorenze with husband, Eric, Rylen Carroll, Sierra Remsburg with husband, Levi, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. Hannah is preceded in death by her grandfather, Gerald Peck, her grandmother, Debra Peck, and her grandfather, Norman Carroll. Hannah was passionate about her faith in God, and her love for her husband and family. Among other things, she enjoyed the outdoors and being barefoot in her garden. Hannah was a beautiful, kind person, who brought a smile to everyone's face. Her vivacious personality will be missed by many. Hannah, we will hold you in our hearts until we meet again. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on June 28, at Turning Point Church. In honor of Hannah, please join us in contributing to one of the following charitable organizations that she was passionate about, in lieu of flowers: nationalforests.org / donate.wildnet.org / support.worldwildlife.org Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary