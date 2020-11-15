1/2
Hans W. JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON, Hans W. Hans W. Johnson died on November 4, 2020 with family at his side in Spokane, WA. Hans was born at home in the family farm on August 5, 1927. At the age of 10 he moved to the nearby town of Hawley, MN. He attended Montana State University for one year. Then he enlisted into the Army in September 1947. He was honorably discharged after 18 months at the rank of T/4. He then attended the University of Minnesota undergraduate for twp years and went on to the U of M law school. It was while he was in law school that he was set up for a blind date and met his future bride, Gladys Hjortedal. He graduated in May 1952. They were married in August 1952 in Gladys' hometown of Spokane, WA. They moved to Denver, CO. He was an assistant city attorney from 1953 to 1962. He then went into private practice until retirement in 1985. Their family was raised in Denver, CO. They also lived close to their son, Stanley and his wife and two grandchildren. After 55 years in Denver, they moved to Spokane, WA where his daughter, Sharon and family lived. His family was very important to him. He was involved in the Lutheran Church. They also loved to travel. He and his wife of 66 years crossed the Atlantic 27 times and went around the world twice. He sadly lost the love of his life in December 2018. He will be remembered by his friends and family as an honest and ethical lawyer, a caring, compassionate listener and wise counselor. He is survived by his son, Stanley (Marge) Johnson, his daughter, Sharon (Ken) Cathcart, grandchildren, Julia (Nate) Johnson, Andrea (Chris) Piepho, Steven and Gretchen Cathcart, and four great- grandchildren, Ethan and Aubrey Johnson, Cora and Henry Piepho, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. The family will have a private service and a celebration of life at a later date due to Covid. Donations can be sent to Steven Hans Johnson Scholarship Fund at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN or to the University of Minnesota Law School, MPLS, MN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved