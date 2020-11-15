JOHNSON, Hans W. Hans W. Johnson died on November 4, 2020 with family at his side in Spokane, WA. Hans was born at home in the family farm on August 5, 1927. At the age of 10 he moved to the nearby town of Hawley, MN. He attended Montana State University for one year. Then he enlisted into the Army in September 1947. He was honorably discharged after 18 months at the rank of T/4. He then attended the University of Minnesota undergraduate for twp years and went on to the U of M law school. It was while he was in law school that he was set up for a blind date and met his future bride, Gladys Hjortedal. He graduated in May 1952. They were married in August 1952 in Gladys' hometown of Spokane, WA. They moved to Denver, CO. He was an assistant city attorney from 1953 to 1962. He then went into private practice until retirement in 1985. Their family was raised in Denver, CO. They also lived close to their son, Stanley and his wife and two grandchildren. After 55 years in Denver, they moved to Spokane, WA where his daughter, Sharon and family lived. His family was very important to him. He was involved in the Lutheran Church. They also loved to travel. He and his wife of 66 years crossed the Atlantic 27 times and went around the world twice. He sadly lost the love of his life in December 2018. He will be remembered by his friends and family as an honest and ethical lawyer, a caring, compassionate listener and wise counselor. He is survived by his son, Stanley (Marge) Johnson, his daughter, Sharon (Ken) Cathcart, grandchildren, Julia (Nate) Johnson, Andrea (Chris) Piepho, Steven and Gretchen Cathcart, and four great- grandchildren, Ethan and Aubrey Johnson, Cora and Henry Piepho, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. The family will have a private service and a celebration of life at a later date due to Covid. Donations can be sent to Steven Hans Johnson Scholarship Fund at St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN or to the University of Minnesota Law School, MPLS, MN.



