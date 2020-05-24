SCHRAG, Harlan Henry Harlan Henry Schrag, of Spokane, Washington pass-ed away peacefully May 16th, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born November 7, 1938 in Soap Lake, Washington to Henry and Ella Schrag. He graduated high school in Ephrata, Washington. He worked 37 years in the grocery business for Safeway and Tidymans until his retirement. In his 37 years, he was the Manager for Safeway Stores throughout the Northwest. Over the years, he made many close friends in the grocery business. He also was on the board of directors for the Safeway Federal Credit Union. Harlan enjoyed the outdoors, cribbage and his dogs throughout his life. As a family member or a friend, you could always count on a great story he had waiting for you. Harlan is survived by his wife Jeri of 41 years; his daughters Debbie Meadows (Pat), Kim Putnam (Arthur); and his son Jeff McVay (Doreen). He also is survived by his 14 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids. He surely will be missed by all of his loved ones. A private graveside service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park on May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Pastor Bill Schamutz will be the officiant of the service.



