WRASPIR, Harley Gale Passed away December 21, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Harley was born February 9, 1935 in Odessa, WA to Frank and Alice Wraspir. He married Apryl Holm in Odessa, WA, June 18, 1961. Harley enjoyed playing bridge, golf, trap shooting, skiing, traveling both US and abroad. He was a part of the Odessa Grange, , Odessa Gun Club and the Heritage Church in Odessa, WA. He was also a US Army Veteran. Harley is survived by his wife Apryl Wraspir; three children Brian (Debbie) Wraspir, Kami (Gale) Braun and Kara (Laeth) Nelson; five grandchildren; and a brother Neil (Bobbi) Wraspir along with serveral nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter Kira Wraspir. Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held February 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Heritage Church in Odessa, WA with Pastor Jon Hayashi, officiating. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Spokane or the Union Gospel Mission or donor's choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

