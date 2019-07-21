Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harlin and Ellen Fulmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harlin L. Fulmer "Lloyd" November 5,1925 - April 5, 2019 Ellen L. Fulmer "Ellie" Dick August 24,1943 - May 9, 2019 Lloyd passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2019 surrounded by family after a battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Abilene, Kansas to Thomas and Viola Fulmer. His family moved from Kansas when he was a young boy, to southern Idaho. He entered the Navy in 1943 and served in Saipan during the war as a Seabee, loading and unloading ships. After the war, Lloyd became a truck driver and drove truck for the rest of his working career. He drove the mail run from Boise and later on owned his own trucking company. After retiring from truck driving he drove pilot car for many years. In 1998 he met Ellen Dick (Parker) and they married on June 19, 1999. Lloyd loved fishing and spent what time he had when not working on the water. Just recently he would go fishing with his step-children when he could no longer drive. He is survived by his daughter Lyn of California, his niece Joyce Tate and nephew Larry Malone. He is also survived by many step children. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Thomas and Viola Fulmer his brother Bud Fulmer and his sister and brother-in-law George and Bernice Malone. Ellen L. Fulmer (Dick/Parker) passed away May 9, 2019 at Valley Hospital Spokane Valley. Ellen was born August 24, 1943 to Betty and Frank Parker. She lived in Cheney as a child and moved to Spokane in the 50's. She attended Moran Grade School and later Freeman High School. She later moved back to Cheney and was a bartender for many years at The Fireside. Ellen loved having family around and was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She married Lloyd in 1999 and helped him with the pilot car business. After they retired they would go out to Downs Lake and fish and camp. The last six years Ellen had been Lloyd's caregiver as he was struggling with dementia. Ellen is preceded in death by her mother and father Betty Smith and step-father Walter R. Smith, also, by her father Frank Parker and his wife Isabell Parker and her brother Robert Parker. She is survived by her children Brent (Linda) Dick, Lorie (Barry) White and Keith (Sarah) Conant, five grandchildren: Jessica White, Becky (Sam) Williams, Brianna (Rob) Evans, Brandyn Dick and Sarina Dick, and three great-grandchildren. There will be a combined service for both Lloyd and Ellen on Friday July 26th at 11:15 at the Washington Veterans Cemetery, 21702 Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019

