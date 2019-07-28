MALLGREN, Harold Bruno (Age 89) Harold Bruno Mallgren, age 89, of Curlew died Saturday, July 20th at Ferry County Memorial Hospital in Republic. He was born March 18th, 1930 in Seattle to parents Bruno and Wilna Mallgren. He grew up in Curlew; later graduating from Curlew High School in 1947. He spent two years at college in Cheney. He married Virginia Akers and together they had a boat load of children. He worked his entire life as a machinist in the Seattle area before moving to Spokane. On July 26th, 1975 he married Jennie Marquam, also from Curlew, and they lived in Spokane. In 2010 Jennie preceded him in death and in 2013 Harold proudly moved back to Curlew. He was a member of the Curlew Cemetery Association and the Ansorge Hotel Museum. He is survived by his children: Linda Sides of Superior, MT, Rich Mallgren of Spokane, Bob Mallgren of Chattaroy, WA, Jeff Mallgren of Post Falls, ID, and Laurie Lembcke of Medical Lake. He is preceded in death by his two sons: Wayne and Chris, grandson Jacob, one brother and one sister. Services will be held Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Curlew Civic Hall with Roger Thiele officiating. Interment to follow at the Curlew Cemetery. The family asks that memorials be made to the Curlew Cemetery Association. BERGH FUNERAL SERVICE CREMATORY is in care of arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019