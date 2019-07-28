Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Bruno MALLGREN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MALLGREN, Harold Bruno (Age 89) Harold Bruno Mallgren, age 89, of Curlew died Saturday, July 20th at Ferry County Memorial Hospital in Republic. He was born March 18th, 1930 in Seattle to parents Bruno and Wilna Mallgren. He grew up in Curlew; later graduating from Curlew High School in 1947. He spent two years at college in Cheney. He married Virginia Akers and together they had a boat load of children. He worked his entire life as a machinist in the Seattle area before moving to Spokane. On July 26th, 1975 he married Jennie Marquam, also from Curlew, and they lived in Spokane. In 2010 Jennie preceded him in death and in 2013 Harold proudly moved back to Curlew. He was a member of the Curlew Cemetery Association and the Ansorge Hotel Museum. He is survived by his children: Linda Sides of Superior, MT, Rich Mallgren of Spokane, Bob Mallgren of Chattaroy, WA, Jeff Mallgren of Post Falls, ID, and Laurie Lembcke of Medical Lake. He is preceded in death by his two sons: Wayne and Chris, grandson Jacob, one brother and one sister. Services will be held Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Curlew Civic Hall with Roger Thiele officiating. Interment to follow at the Curlew Cemetery. The family asks that memorials be made to the Curlew Cemetery Association. BERGH FUNERAL SERVICE CREMATORY is in care of arrangements.

MALLGREN, Harold Bruno (Age 89) Harold Bruno Mallgren, age 89, of Curlew died Saturday, July 20th at Ferry County Memorial Hospital in Republic. He was born March 18th, 1930 in Seattle to parents Bruno and Wilna Mallgren. He grew up in Curlew; later graduating from Curlew High School in 1947. He spent two years at college in Cheney. He married Virginia Akers and together they had a boat load of children. He worked his entire life as a machinist in the Seattle area before moving to Spokane. On July 26th, 1975 he married Jennie Marquam, also from Curlew, and they lived in Spokane. In 2010 Jennie preceded him in death and in 2013 Harold proudly moved back to Curlew. He was a member of the Curlew Cemetery Association and the Ansorge Hotel Museum. He is survived by his children: Linda Sides of Superior, MT, Rich Mallgren of Spokane, Bob Mallgren of Chattaroy, WA, Jeff Mallgren of Post Falls, ID, and Laurie Lembcke of Medical Lake. He is preceded in death by his two sons: Wayne and Chris, grandson Jacob, one brother and one sister. Services will be held Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 11:00AM at the Curlew Civic Hall with Roger Thiele officiating. Interment to follow at the Curlew Cemetery. The family asks that memorials be made to the Curlew Cemetery Association. BERGH FUNERAL SERVICE CREMATORY is in care of arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close