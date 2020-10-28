CROWSTON, Harold "Clem" July 12, 1928 - September 23, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we tell you of the unexpected death of Harold "Clem" Crowston on September 23, 2020. He was surrounded by those he loved and those who loved him. Clem was born to Alfred and Grace Crowston in Spokane, WA July 12, 1928, where he lived almost his entire life. He graduated from North Central High School, Eastern Washington University and Whitworth College, playing football for all three schools. Clem took lifetime pride in his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, flying their flag every day. In 1955 he married Lois Dickau and they became a bigger family with the welcome births of daughter Carol and sons Craig and Kenneth. After teaching in Prosser, WA, Glenview, Illinois and Chatteroy, WA, he began his career in Spokane with School District #81, teaching Life Skills, Math, Science and Wrestling at Havermale Jr. High. (City champions in 1983!) He then became the Vice Principal at Havermale (Do see the full page story, Spokane Chronicle, Feb. 11, 1971!), later moving to Glover Jr. High until his retirement. He proudly told everyone, "I never had a day I didn't want to go to school!" Clem and Patricia Butterfield Lucas were married in 1987 with Clem warmly welcoming another daughter, Rebecca Lacey. Clem and Patty built a home on ten acres on Long Lake where they lived for the last 29 years before living in Spokane with Rebecca and her husband Jim Tanner. Clem with generous spirit led a life of cheerful giving and quiet service in many avenues of the community. In 33 years he taught hundreds of children, mentoring many as well as giving before school cooking classes and free haircuts! - Was President of the original Lake Spokane Protective Association -Was the Advisory Chair of the Spokane Fair and Expo Center -Proudly a 33 degree Mason, celebrating his 50 years of good works Clem was twice Past Master of Masonic Lodge #34 and President Emeritus of the Scottish Rite Scholarship Foundation of Washington He was both proud and rewarded in helping to enable so many young students to further their college educations. -Served as President of Scottish Rite Sojourners. He also operated a painting contracting business. In all things, if anyone needed anything, they always called Clem Crowston. Clem so enjoyed the outdoors with many years of hunting and fishing with his son and grandsons and his lifetime friend, Dick Guthrie. A runner for many years from the beginning of Bloomsday, he was only sidelined by two hip surgeries and promptly continued to hold the orange starting rope for eager early morning runners. He was an inveterate story teller with many listeners and much laughter on both sides. Suffering without complaint a myriad of illnesses, from cancer to diabetes, only made him more compassionate to the suffering of others. Those family and dear friends who celebrate his life and mourn him with love, are his wife Patty, daughters Carol Kaplan (Chris), Rebecca Lacey (Jim), sons Craig and Kenneth. Also eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Colleen Crowston, Powell, Moser, Bond and Nydeggar families, Teresa Nichols, and his closest and dearest friend, Dick Guthrie. In California, his sister Frances Grant Lembright, soon to be 100 years young. The right words-a big smile, a bigger hug. We are all better because he lived. It was his wish that no memorial be held.



