WILLIAMS, Harold D February 19, 1932 January 23, 2020 Harold "Hal" D Williams was born on February 19, 1932 in Sidney, Montana. As a young boy they soon moved to Spokane. Harold went to Havermale Junior High and graduated from North Central High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, attended Eastern Washington State College, WSU and graduated from UW with a degree in Mathematics. He retired as a construction estimator from David A Mowat Co. in 1997. In their golden years Dad and Mom would winter in Yuma - they also were able to enjoy their cabin at Priest Lake for 40 years until they sold it in 2016. Hal is survived by his four children Kimberly, Brett (Kathleen), Scott (Anne) and Jennifer. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Virginia, and son Kevin. He leaves behind 12 grand- children, 8 great-grandchildren, and his "baby brother", Russell Williams. After a long and loving 61 year marriage to Virginia, he struggled to recover from losing her, but recently found love and companionship again with Donna Brown. We are all very grateful that they found each other. Dad took great pride in all of his family and would boast to anyone that would lend an ear. He was a remarkable man that was loved and respected by all that met him. A celebration of Dad's life will be held at Wandermere Golf Course Club House on Sunday, March 8th at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust -

