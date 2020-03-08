Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold David THOMPSON Sr.. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 10405 W. Melville Rd. Cheney , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

THOMPSON, Harold D., Sr. Thompson Harold David, Sr. beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great- grandfather and friend returned to live with his heavenly Father the morning of February 27, 2020. Born on June 13, 1933 in Wichita, Kansas, he was one of nine children. Retired from the Air Force after 22 years of service. In 1973 he opened and ran Harold's Sewing & Vacuum for 28 years (he was most proud of the recent article in the Inlander highlighting Harold's Sewing & Vacuum still going strong after 45 years). Harold loved life, his family, he loved traveling the world with his wife of 65 years. He loved his church (LDS) and proudly served two missions with his wife to Oklahoma/Ohio and Nashville TN. Harold Sr. is survived by his wife of 65 years; Mary Lee Thompson and one sister Gerrie Boston, six children; Telarry Andersen, Shelley Dierenfeldt, Harold David Jr., Melody Lightner-Hilderbrand, Candace Holmes, Barbara Thompson-Sommers and 14 grandkids and 41 great- grandkids. Services are being held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; March 13th, 2020 at 11am at 10405 W. Melville Rd., Cheney, WA 99004.

