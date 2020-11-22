HUFF, Harold E. Harold E. Huff, age 83, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home in Tekoa with his family by his side. Due to the Covid virus, there will be no service at this time. Harold was born March 2, 1937 at Bonners Ferry, Idaho to James and Doris (Coates) Huff. He was raised in Copeland, Idaho and attended schools in Copeland, Mount Hall, and Bonners Ferry High School, graduating in 1955. Harold married Barbara J. Lindberg on August 5, 1956 at Sandpoint, Idaho. The couple made their home in Washington and Idaho before settling in Tekoa in 1980. During high school, Harold worked for service stations in Bonners Ferry, ID. After high school, he worked for J. C. Penney Company in Moses Lake and Bonners Ferry. Harold owned and operated a service station in Lewiston, Idaho. He worked a short time at a hardware store in Walla Walla, WA, and operated a hardware store in Pierce, Idaho for a few years. In 1980, the couple moved to Tekoa, Washington. Harold and Barbara operated the Tekoa True Value Hardware Store from 1980 thru 2000. While in Tekoa, Harold also worked as a rural mail carrier for the postal service. Harold had also worked for the City of Tekoa maintaining the grounds at Goldenrod Cemetery. Harold was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and was an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge. He enjoyed square dancing with the Twin City Twirlers in Lewiston. Harold's hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. Harold was a member of the Tekoa Fire Department, and had served as Fire Chief in Tekoa for several years. He had also enjoyed running the chains for high school football games. Survivors include his wife Barbara at the Tekoa home; one daughter, Tina (Mike) Vaughan of Pierce, Idaho; siblings Evelyn Dinning of Bonners Ferry, ID, Margie Yongue of Blanchard, Idaho; and sister-in-law Sharon Huff of Anacortes, WA. Also surviving are five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother Jim Huff, two children, Mark Huff and Todd Huff, and brothers in law Leighton Dinning and Dean Yongue. Memorial gifts may be given to the to the Tekoa Ambulance Fund or to the Tekoa Fire Department. Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa is caring for the family. On line condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com
