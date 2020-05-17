READ, Harold E., Jr. We lost a very loving and gentle man who was much loved by family and friends. Harold E. Read Jr. quietly passed away in the arms of his family at home, April 21, 2020. Harold was just 90 years young. He loved going in the RV to many beautiful places, but Arizona and Alaska were some of his favorites. Harold had other pastimes which included hunting, fishing and building all those houses (including an earth home) that he lived in during his 69-year marriage. Fishing trips in Alaska were some of the best of his trips with his good friend Nate. Another bucket list trip was to Kona, Hawaii with his lifelong friend Willie. In his spare time when he wasn't fishing, hunting, or building houses, he made beautiful coffee tables and clocks out of Maple. He was a graduate of North Central High School the year of 1949. He was Superintendent for Max J. Kuney Company for many years. Commercial dams, bridges and buildings were just a few of his achievements. He is survived by his wife Joyce of 69 years. Son Kent and wife Sharyl. Daughter Pamala and husband Dennis. Grandchildren Amee, Jolene, Jenny and David. Great-grandchildren: McKenna, Kendyll, Maddie, Parker, Justina and Cailla. Great-great-grandson Camdyn. He is preceded in death by parents Ernest and Electa. Sister Donna and brother in law Pat. Graveside services are being planned for family only. Donations may be made to Horizon Hospice.



