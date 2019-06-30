Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Edward FRISBIE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRISBIE, Harold Edward Harold "Harry" Frisbie, 80, died June 25, 2019 at his home in Deer Park, WA. His funeral service will be July 6, 2019 at 3 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 208 S. Fir Ave., in Deer Park, WA. Harry was born on April 30, 1939 in West Union, Iowa and as a small boy his family moved out west to California. 58 years ago Harry married the love of his life Sharon and they raised their two daughters together. The family of four loved to travel and they had many adventures. Harry was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1965 and in 1969 he and his family relocated to Washington State where he worked as a builder and raised his girls. After the girls were raised Harry and Sharon relocated to Alaska, then California, and they ultimately settled back in Washington. Harry enjoyed working in his garden, fishing, dogs, hiking and camping, but his greatest loves were his family and his ministry as a Jehovah's Witness. In his final days, the hope for the future found in the Bible at Revelation 21:3,4 brought Harry much comfort. Harry is dearly missed and survived by his wife Sharon, his two daughters Diana (married to Randy) and Kristy (married to Bill), 6 grandchildren Alisha (married to Amir), Josh (married to Lory), Brett, Coco, Alonna and Ember, as well as two great-grandchildren Desi and Chanel, and many others Harry adopted as his honorary grandchildren.

