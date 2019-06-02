Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold HURMENCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HURMENCE, Harold (Age 93) November 20, 1925 - May 22, 2019 Highlights of My Life - Harold Hurmence, my father, Edgar Hurmence was born in Sumner, Iowa in 1890 on a large farm. My grandfather started the first telephone company and electric company co-operative in Sumner, Iowa-Ouneda. My grandfather was a Masonic leader in his church and community and passed away in 1912. My mother Alvina was born in Hiedhien Germany in 1900 and came to the U.S. when she was one year old. They farmed in North Dakota under the Homestead Act and my father met my mother because he worked on their farm and farmed nearby. They married and Harold was born November 20th, 1925 in New Salem, North Dakota. He had Scarlet Fever as a child and enjoyed living in a large home on the corner of Main and Highway 31 with four bedrooms, indoor bathroom, music room, parlor, dining room, kitchen and full basement with hot running water. After WWII began, a town meeting was called in our German community, and they decided they weren't German anymore. Our parents burned all the German books in a pile on the street and did not teach German to their children. In the spring we made kites and flew them. My friend Waldon Westerman and I made a seven foot kite and we knew it would have to have a big heavy tail. We used Big Bull rope. When we flew it on a windy day it would pull us along the ground. I had to wrap it around a big post to hold it. We walked along the railroad tracks often and out to the gravel pit and Christians Dam. We enjoyed the prairie. Sometimes we saw snakes, rabbits, ducks and foxes. We liked the quietness. Under the brown grass in the spring you could find miniature Blue Bells. You couldn't believe it! They were about an inch high with little blue bells hanging over. God sure made some beautiful things. We made our own things to play with: rubber guns, sling shots, kites, crystal sets, aerials, telephones, etc. you needed to be creative. To prepare for winter we would stock up with 40 tons of coal for the furnace in the basement of the house and that would not last all winter. Houses were not insulated. Snow drifts were deep and some winters they would be up to the roof on a garage or shed. You could walk on the snow right up to the roof. We ice skated on Bowmans Dam and behind the auditorium some years. I helped shovel coal in the furnace every day and took out the ashes from the furnace once a week. Two wash tubs full of ashes. I helped my Dad with the ashes and shoveled the sidewalks. We did alot of shoveling on our corner lot and then Dad would say, "Now we will shovel Gratland Grieger's walk." Friedland Grieger and his wife were 90 years old, so we shoveled their sidewalk too. School did not close for bad weather in New Salem. My musical background began with playing trumpet in High School. The day after graduating I joined the Navy and played bugle at Farragut Naval Boot Camp, and during my service on The Fighting Lady, Aircraft Carrier USS Yorktown. I was Bugler First Class and, played for National Military Addresses on the 'air' over the radio while in the Navy. My general quarter station was on a 40 millimeter anti-aircraft gun mount. There were four barrels on the gun and each shell was about 20 inches long. We could fire 120 rounds per minute. There we many close calls and casualties and I played for all the funerals. I never knew why I was the only one asked to play. We were so happy when the war ended but we were 10,000 miles from home. We were in Tokyo bay for the signing of the peace treaty and close to the Missouri where the peace treaty was signed. We made several trips back to San Francisco to carry troops home. On Navy Day in 1945 a man named Jack Webb said we were going to broadcast a nationwide program and I was going to play the bugle calls. He handed me a script and earphones and said, "Play the calls where it tells you to play." I was kind of scared. He told me to come to Radio City Sunday and they would do it again. I went Sunday, but he said the recording turned out OK and he didn't me to play but that he wanted to talk to me. He did so for two hours! He asked me if he could do something for me and I said I would like to have a copy of the recording. He sent me a copy a few days later on board ship. Jack Webb was later on Dragnet. My dad, Edgar, was hurt in a farm accident which broke his back. The doctor said he would never work again. The war was still being fought so I could not go home. Finally in January of 1946 I was sent to Minneapolis on a troop train and received Honorable Discharge papers from the Navy and got a train to North Dakota. There was a lot of snow and the railroads did not run for two weeks. I stopped in Fargo to register for college on the way home. The train didn't stop in New Salem so I rode to Mandan and hitch-hiked to New Salem. I felt like a stranger coming home and walking up to the house. It was dark outside and he could see Uncle Fred sitting at the dining room table. I knocked on the door and Uncle Fred said, "Come in!." We talked for a while and then my mother came home, she was so glad to see me. My dad came home a little later and was extremely glad to see me too. My father was always such a quiet men but I felt so welcomed, it was a great home coming. After the war, I continued his interest in music and played in the college band as a solo trumpet and in an 18 piece college dance band named "The Campus Cadets." I began my own dance band "The Stardusters" and invited the upstanding people in my music program to play in the band. I graduated as a music major with honors and taught band, choir and history. I married, had twin daughters and later continued my education and studied psychology at the Univ. of Washington. I became a counselor and psychologist for Spokane School District where I worked as the special coordinator with about 700 emotional and neurologically challenged youth for a total of 32 years. I was very grateful to my talented staff of 35 teachers and enjoyed my work. I divorced, married again and enjoyed traveling. My trip to Israel on the Billy Graham Tour was the best and my trip to Greece "In the Footsteps of St. Paul" was another highlight. I was known affectionately as "Herme," was a member of the Eagle's Lodge Band for 40 years and directed the "Star Dusters" for countless events. The band members were all members of the Musicians Union where they performed Big Band Music which was well received. I had wonderful friends. Herme's memorial service will be at Fowler Methodist Church, 3928 N. Howard, Spokane, WA 99205 phone 509-325-3242 on June 22nd at 11 am.

