DEBENHAM, Harold James (Age 95) Harold James Debenham passed away of natural causes, on May 19, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. He was 95 years old. He was born to Harold Larter Debenham and Nellie Draisey (Atkinson) Debenham, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 20, 1924. He was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. He is survived by his loving wife Lois (Bradley) Debenham, one sister, five children, two stepchildren, 22 grandchildren, and 42 great-grandchildren. Although he will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones, they have great faith in eternal families. This stoic, build-anything man will be incredibly missed. He served in the Air Force from 1943 to 1966, when he retired as a Major, an instructor pilot and B-52 Aircraft Commander. He served in WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. After his military service he became a teacher at East Valley High School. He taught Art, Metal Shop, Electronics, Drafting, and Drivers Education, from 1968 to 1986. His dedication as a teacher was unparalleled. He was very active in the Church of Jesus Chris Latter-day Saints, and especially devoted as a Family History Consultant. Burial will be at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery, in Medical Lake, Washington. Memorial service is pending. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
1306 North Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
5099249700
