SCHAFER, Harold Joseph (Age 90) Harold Joseph Schafer (Age 90) born on April 19th, 1929 in Glen UlIin, ND to Joseph and Wilhelmina (Minnie) Schafer. The oldest of six children, he passed away peacefully on January 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Harold's family moved to the Pacific NW while his father looked for work. The family moved quite a bit and he attended 11 schools for his primary education. Harold started his high school years at Seattle Prep, then at Gonzaga Prep, attending his senior year at Mead High School, graduating in 1948. He was a talented athlete, playing all three sports. His name is still on plaques at Mead High School acknowledging his athletic accomplishments. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army and when discharged he returned to Spokane. While living in Spokane, he met and fell in love with a beautiful RN, by the name of Mary Alice. They were happily married for 44 years and blessed with five children. After attending technical school he was employed with Kaiser Trentwood as a millwright for 42 years until he retired. Not one to sit around he then embarked on a second career working at Avis Car Rental for another 22 years! Harold was very involved in his parish at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was an active member of the parish's Knights of Columbus achieving the honor of 4th Degree Knight. Harold loved playing cards and was a highly skilled and competitive pinochle player. He loved the Seahawks, Cougars, and especially the Zags. If asked, and even if he wasn't, he was very free to give his opinion of what the Seahawks, Cougars or Zags did or didn't do. He loved the outdoors, especially spending time at the Twin Lakes family cabin. This love of summers at the lake cabin continues with his children and their families today. Harold was adored by his family and loved by all who knew him. Sharing a story and a smile was his gift to all. Harold is survived by sons Mark (Kim) Schafer, David (Lori) Schafer, and Joe Schafer; his daughters Glenda (Tom) Higgins and Tammy (Paul) Schafer; grandchildren, Amanda Schafer, Cassie (Grant) Gerhart, Kaley (Daren) Schafer, Corbin Schafer, and one great-grandchild Camille Schafer; brothers, Larry, Don, Richard (Cathy) Schafer; and sister Alice (Jim) Kuntz. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Mary Schafer, brother James and granddaughter Madisen (Angel Maddie) Schafer. The Celebration of Harold's life begins with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on January 24th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for 9:30 AM on Saturday, January 25th at St. Mary's Catholic Church, followed by an 11:00 AM reception at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., and Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be mailed to St. Mary's Catholic Church Capital Building Fund in memory of Harold J. Schafer. To share memories of Harold and leave condolences for the family visit HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020