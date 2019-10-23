Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold L. FOX. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOX, Harold L. (Age 63) Harold L. Fox passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 63. Harold was born on August 17, 1956 in Colville, Washington to Wilma Brown and Clinton Fox. He moved to Spokane, at the age of two, when his mother married George Ellis whom he referred to as 'Dad' for the rest of his life. He graduated from East Valley High School in 1975. Most recently, Harold worked as a custodian in the East Valley School District in a permanent capacity for more than 20 years and as a substitute for many years before that. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed camping, playing cards, country music, cooking homemade meals and smoking meats. All of these things were a distant second to spending time with his niece Amanda and nephew C.J., and their families, whom he thought of as a daughter and a son. He was a prominent figure in their lives and spent infinite hours creating memories that will last a lifetime. Harold was predeceased by his father, George Ellis, his mother, Wilma Brown Ellis, his brother, Charley Wilkie and his nephew, C.J. Wilkie. He is survived by his niece, Amanda (Wilkie) Fusco of Sebago, Maine, her husband Michael and their children, Morgan and Joseph, his great-nieces Chloe Willkie of Mead and Kayla Sandros of Spokane and step-sisters Caren Entwistle of Colville and Cheryl Largent of Kettle Falls and their children. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.at Darcey's Restaurant at 10502 E. Sprague in the Spokane Valley.

