Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Lee NEWBY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEWBY, Harold Lee Harold Lee Newby, 79, died peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019 of Parkinson's at the Hospice House with his two daughters by his side. Harold was born August 22, 1940 in Spokane, WA to Harold Luther Newby and Gladys Wilda Caudill and was the youngest of three children. Harold had several jobs where he taught as a substitute teacher and worked for the Health Department as a Health Inspector before he settled into his career as the owner of Newby's Auto Body and Allied Salvage Sales. Harold had a passion for hunting and fishing. As an avid hunter, Harold's favorite spot to hunt chuckers was on the Grand Round of the Snake River. Ever since he was a young boy, he always had a dog by his side. He raised and trained English Setters both professionally and as a hobby. He was most proud of his championship dog, Ginger. He was also the President of the American Field Trial Club in Spokane where he met many life long friends. He had several passions and hobbies. Harold loved to run. He finished 30 Bloomsdays, a half marathon in CDA and many other fun runs. He shared his love of running with many of his grandchildren who participated with him. He had a passion for gardening and had a green thumb in which he could grow just about anything. Later in life, Harold was active with his church, volunteering at the food bank, and always helping anyone that needed it. He will be remembered by his two daughters for always encouraging them in all that they wanted to do in life. Harold will be greatly missed by family and friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, L.Jean Parker and Darlene J. Newby-Watson and many other family members. He is survived by his two daughters; Deborah Newby Malcolm (Brian Kenyon) and Brenda (Tom) Lovell. Grandchildren: Cameron (Tasha) Malcolm, Lindsay Bailey, Joseph (Stephanie) Lovell, Kelsey (Ryan) Motz and Nathan Lovell. Great-Grandchildren; Quinn, Alexis Malcolm, Cooper Malcolm, Tessa Lovell, Landry Motz. And his dog, Jake. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. followed by graveside burial and reception. Please come share your memories with family and friends the way Harold would have. If you cannot attend but want something read - please email to:

NEWBY, Harold Lee Harold Lee Newby, 79, died peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019 of Parkinson's at the Hospice House with his two daughters by his side. Harold was born August 22, 1940 in Spokane, WA to Harold Luther Newby and Gladys Wilda Caudill and was the youngest of three children. Harold had several jobs where he taught as a substitute teacher and worked for the Health Department as a Health Inspector before he settled into his career as the owner of Newby's Auto Body and Allied Salvage Sales. Harold had a passion for hunting and fishing. As an avid hunter, Harold's favorite spot to hunt chuckers was on the Grand Round of the Snake River. Ever since he was a young boy, he always had a dog by his side. He raised and trained English Setters both professionally and as a hobby. He was most proud of his championship dog, Ginger. He was also the President of the American Field Trial Club in Spokane where he met many life long friends. He had several passions and hobbies. Harold loved to run. He finished 30 Bloomsdays, a half marathon in CDA and many other fun runs. He shared his love of running with many of his grandchildren who participated with him. He had a passion for gardening and had a green thumb in which he could grow just about anything. Later in life, Harold was active with his church, volunteering at the food bank, and always helping anyone that needed it. He will be remembered by his two daughters for always encouraging them in all that they wanted to do in life. Harold will be greatly missed by family and friends. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, L.Jean Parker and Darlene J. Newby-Watson and many other family members. He is survived by his two daughters; Deborah Newby Malcolm (Brian Kenyon) and Brenda (Tom) Lovell. Grandchildren: Cameron (Tasha) Malcolm, Lindsay Bailey, Joseph (Stephanie) Lovell, Kelsey (Ryan) Motz and Nathan Lovell. Great-Grandchildren; Quinn, Alexis Malcolm, Cooper Malcolm, Tessa Lovell, Landry Motz. And his dog, Jake. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. followed by graveside burial and reception. Please come share your memories with family and friends the way Harold would have. If you cannot attend but want something read - please email to: [email protected] Family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to . https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.