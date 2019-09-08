BUMANN, Harold Loren (Age 98) Harold Loren Bumann, 98, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Riverview Care Center in Spokane, WA. He was born August 10, 1921 in Wausa, NE and graduated from high school in Osmond, NE in 1938. Harold worked at several jobs before enlisting in the Army in 1942, where he served in Egypt as a military policeman until the war ended in 1945. After the war Harold worked in the retail industry for most of his adult life, each promotion bringing new challenges and often a move to another state. No matter where he lived he remained a staunch Nebraska football and San Francisco Giants baseball fan. When he moved to Spokane he added Gonzaga basketball to the list of his favorite teams. He married Lila Niccolson in 1951 and they raised three children. The family lived in Nebraska, Colorado and New Jersey before moving to Burley, ID where he completed his career working for the M.H. King Co. Harold and Lila were longtime members of Zion Lutheran Church in Burley. They loved to travel abroad and especially enjoyed seeing new places and making new friends on cruises. Harold was a great one for telling stories and loved to regale family and friends about his Army service and his childhood in Depression-era Nebraska. In 2014, Harold and Lila moved to Spokane to be closer to family. Harold was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher, in 1987 and wife Lila in 2016. He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Bumann of Olympia, WA and Marcia (Bumann) Kirlin of Fort Wayne, IN; a son, Robert Bumann of Spokane; a sister, Norma Jean McCorkle, Juneau, AK; grandchildren Jonathan Grafft, Joshua Kirlin, Lauren Kirlin and Alexandra Maxwell-Bumann; and two great-grandchildren, Elisabeth and Aidan Grafft. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the staff of Riverview Care Center for their loving care of our father and grandfather.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019