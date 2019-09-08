Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Loren BUMANN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BUMANN, Harold Loren (Age 98) Harold Loren Bumann, 98, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Riverview Care Center in Spokane, WA. He was born August 10, 1921 in Wausa, NE and graduated from high school in Osmond, NE in 1938. Harold worked at several jobs before enlisting in the Army in 1942, where he served in Egypt as a military policeman until the war ended in 1945. After the war Harold worked in the retail industry for most of his adult life, each promotion bringing new challenges and often a move to another state. No matter where he lived he remained a staunch Nebraska football and San Francisco Giants baseball fan. When he moved to Spokane he added Gonzaga basketball to the list of his favorite teams. He married Lila Niccolson in 1951 and they raised three children. The family lived in Nebraska, Colorado and New Jersey before moving to Burley, ID where he completed his career working for the M.H. King Co. Harold and Lila were longtime members of Zion Lutheran Church in Burley. They loved to travel abroad and especially enjoyed seeing new places and making new friends on cruises. Harold was a great one for telling stories and loved to regale family and friends about his Army service and his childhood in Depression-era Nebraska. In 2014, Harold and Lila moved to Spokane to be closer to family. Harold was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher, in 1987 and wife Lila in 2016. He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Bumann of Olympia, WA and Marcia (Bumann) Kirlin of Fort Wayne, IN; a son, Robert Bumann of Spokane; a sister, Norma Jean McCorkle, Juneau, AK; grandchildren Jonathan Grafft, Joshua Kirlin, Lauren Kirlin and Alexandra Maxwell-Bumann; and two great-grandchildren, Elisabeth and Aidan Grafft. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the staff of Riverview Care Center for their loving care of our father and grandfather.

BUMANN, Harold Loren (Age 98) Harold Loren Bumann, 98, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Riverview Care Center in Spokane, WA. He was born August 10, 1921 in Wausa, NE and graduated from high school in Osmond, NE in 1938. Harold worked at several jobs before enlisting in the Army in 1942, where he served in Egypt as a military policeman until the war ended in 1945. After the war Harold worked in the retail industry for most of his adult life, each promotion bringing new challenges and often a move to another state. No matter where he lived he remained a staunch Nebraska football and San Francisco Giants baseball fan. When he moved to Spokane he added Gonzaga basketball to the list of his favorite teams. He married Lila Niccolson in 1951 and they raised three children. The family lived in Nebraska, Colorado and New Jersey before moving to Burley, ID where he completed his career working for the M.H. King Co. Harold and Lila were longtime members of Zion Lutheran Church in Burley. They loved to travel abroad and especially enjoyed seeing new places and making new friends on cruises. Harold was a great one for telling stories and loved to regale family and friends about his Army service and his childhood in Depression-era Nebraska. In 2014, Harold and Lila moved to Spokane to be closer to family. Harold was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher, in 1987 and wife Lila in 2016. He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Bumann of Olympia, WA and Marcia (Bumann) Kirlin of Fort Wayne, IN; a son, Robert Bumann of Spokane; a sister, Norma Jean McCorkle, Juneau, AK; grandchildren Jonathan Grafft, Joshua Kirlin, Lauren Kirlin and Alexandra Maxwell-Bumann; and two great-grandchildren, Elisabeth and Aidan Grafft. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to the staff of Riverview Care Center for their loving care of our father and grandfather. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close