McKIM, Harold (Age 89) Harold was born in Lamar, CO, December 2, 1929 the 6th and last to J. Everett and Ida McKim. He is survived by his wife Gail, daughter Denise Briggs (Steve), step daughter Kyla Edelblute (Chet) and ten grand- children, Jeremiah, Josiah (Brooke), Joshua, John (Courteny) and JoAnna Hutchins, Dustin (Kristin) and Amanda Brinnon, Brianna (Cates) Whitted, Dasha Manes, and his special little girl, Tessie Edelblute. Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion, daughter Ginger Hutchins, stepson, Rick O'Dell, stepdaughter, Dana Brinnon, parents and siblings He attended schools in Vale, OR, Tacoma and Moses Lake, WA. He loved stock car and Nascar He built the track at State-line, ID and was affiliated with the tracks at Soap Lake and Ephrata, WA. After leaving the race track, he worked at Keytronic, maintaining insertion equipment. Harold could fix most anything and did. He said "Wear out the old before buying new. He has now gone home to the far side banks of Jordan, waiting for his loved ones and visiting the others. God bless him, we will miss his fun personality, dumb jokes, nicknames and all. At his request, there will be no service.

