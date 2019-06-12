LEVITCH, Harold Raleigh Harold Raleigh Levitch passed away Sunday, June 9th. A lifelong Spokane resident, Harold was born June 26, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; sons, Hal and Jeff; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; grandchildren, Elichia, Briana, Trevor, Jordan and Jacob; as well as six great-grandchildren. He was loved by everyone for his great sense of humor. Prior to retirement, Harold owned many businesses in Spokane. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. A reception will be held after the graveside at Heritage Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Temple Beth Shalom, 1322 East 30th Ave., Spokane, WA 99203.
Published in Spokesman-Review from June 12 to June 16, 2019