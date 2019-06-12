Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Raleigh LEVITCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEVITCH, Harold Raleigh Harold Raleigh Levitch passed away Sunday, June 9th. A lifelong Spokane resident, Harold was born June 26, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Arlene; sons, Hal and Jeff; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; grandchildren, Elichia, Briana, Trevor, Jordan and Jacob; as well as six great-grandchildren. He was loved by everyone for his great sense of humor. Prior to retirement, Harold owned many businesses in Spokane. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. A reception will be held after the graveside at Heritage Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Temple Beth Shalom, 1322 East 30th Ave., Spokane, WA 99203.

