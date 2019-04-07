Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold STABLER. View Sign

STABLER, Harold May 22, 1925 - April 4, 2019 Harold was born in Medina, North Dakota to Ludwig and Eva (Kiez) Stabler as the youngest of eight children. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Burstall, Saskatchewan, CN and established life as a farming family. The experience of growing up on a farm greatly shaped Harold's future. He learned two things: farming was NOT in his blood and that having great strength of body, mind and heart was to be the foundation of his life. As a young man he moved to Lethbridge, Alberta where his life truly began. He took a job working for Remington Typewriters and most importantly met his great love, Kathleen (Kay) Gove. They were married in December 1947 just across the border in Shelby, MT and eventually made their way to Spokane, WA. Harold and Kay settled down in the Shadle area and in 1951 their daughter Sheri Lynne was born. Harold spent 39 years working for Blake, Moffett and Towne Paper Company which later became Unisource Paper and was a lifelong member of both the Moose and Eagles clubs. When Kay passed unexpectedly in 1989, Harold made the decision to retire and spend time with his family, which now includes son-in-law Jim, two granddaughters and their families Jennifer, husband Brian and son Cole, and Katie, husband Wayne and sons Tanner and Alex. As the years passed he opened his heart to many new friends, adventures and to his two beloved pups, Freeway and Kory. Harold/Dad/Grandpa we will always remember you and your favorite things: a "damn good" beer (or two), excitement while watching hockey games, your slight smile with a twinkle in your eye and a chuckle under the breath, spending springs on the bus to Winnemucca and Wendover with a chance to win at the casinos and drain the taps dry, the snapping sound of pull tabs, Old Spice, cardigan sweaters, an immaculate yard and "not spicy" food. Thank you for giving us so much time together and teaching us how to love big, be strong (also stubbornvery stubborn), work hard, be faithful, and enjoy the lives we've built. We'll miss you but know Nana has you back after nearly 30 years and can't imagine a place we'd rather you be than together again.

