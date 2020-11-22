TORGERSON, Harold T. "Hal" (Age 75) Hal was born March 19, 1945 in Spokane to Harold and Betty Torgerson, and he passed from this life on October 30, 2020. Hal came to live at L'Arche Spokane in 1978, and he was proud of his "elder status" with 42 years in the Community. Hal could be reserved initially, but he was a faithful friend once he came to know you. Going somewhere with Hal, particularly within the Catholic community, was like being with a celebrity; everyone knew him and everyone loved him. "Hot coffee" was a favorite, and he was always ready to go for a coffee date with friends. Hal was a longtime fixture in the L'Arche office, and helped with a variety of tasks. He especially enjoyed meetings, also known as "yak, yak, yakkin'". He served multiple years on the Auction Committee, with his particular interest around helping to serve "fine wine." Faith was important to Hal. He served in the choir at St. Ann Catholic Church and ushered regularly at St. Aloysius. At L'Arche prayer nights he loved to sing the old familiar hymns with enthusiasm. Hal was buried next to his mother, with a graveside service on November 13, 2020 in Libby, Montana. Given the restrictions of COVID, the L'Arche community will be hosting a virtual "coffee hour" to celebrate Hal's life. The family suggests that memorial gifts be sent to L'Arche Spokane, 703 E. Nora, Spokane, WA 99207.



