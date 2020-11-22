1/1
Harold T. "Hal" Torgerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TORGERSON, Harold T. "Hal" (Age 75) Hal was born March 19, 1945 in Spokane to Harold and Betty Torgerson, and he passed from this life on October 30, 2020. Hal came to live at L'Arche Spokane in 1978, and he was proud of his "elder status" with 42 years in the Community. Hal could be reserved initially, but he was a faithful friend once he came to know you. Going somewhere with Hal, particularly within the Catholic community, was like being with a celebrity; everyone knew him and everyone loved him. "Hot coffee" was a favorite, and he was always ready to go for a coffee date with friends. Hal was a longtime fixture in the L'Arche office, and helped with a variety of tasks. He especially enjoyed meetings, also known as "yak, yak, yakkin'". He served multiple years on the Auction Committee, with his particular interest around helping to serve "fine wine." Faith was important to Hal. He served in the choir at St. Ann Catholic Church and ushered regularly at St. Aloysius. At L'Arche prayer nights he loved to sing the old familiar hymns with enthusiasm. Hal was buried next to his mother, with a graveside service on November 13, 2020 in Libby, Montana. Given the restrictions of COVID, the L'Arche community will be hosting a virtual "coffee hour" to celebrate Hal's life. The family suggests that memorial gifts be sent to L'Arche Spokane, 703 E. Nora, Spokane, WA 99207.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved