Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Walter MEILI. View Sign Service Information Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney 1632 W 1st St. Cheney , WA 99004 (509)-235-2992 Send Flowers Obituary

MEILI, Harold Walter (Age 89) Harold Walter Meili, age 89, passed away peacefully, January 28, 2020 in Cheney, Washington, with his wife Mary Kay by his side. Harold was born in Jamestown, North Dakota in 1930. He graduated from North Central High School and Eastern Washington College of Education. Harold served in the U.S. Coast Guard and fought wildfires as a smokejumper. He taught fifth grade for 25 years in Spokane. Harold married Mary Kay Lauer at the Open Door Congregational Church in Deer Park Washington, August 5, 1962. Two highlights in his life were watching his daughter Launi Kay win a gold medal in sharpshooting at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, and his daughter Heidi at Seattle Seahawks games as a professional cheerleader. Harold is survived by his wife Mary Kay, daughters Launi Kay and Heidi Kay, son-in-law Kevin Geddes and grandson Bryce Owen Geddes. A sister, Margaret and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Esther, sister Lois Jean Doughty and son Lance Harold. The Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cheney is holding a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the , 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 639 Elm St, Cheney, WA 99004, or a . Online guestbook at

MEILI, Harold Walter (Age 89) Harold Walter Meili, age 89, passed away peacefully, January 28, 2020 in Cheney, Washington, with his wife Mary Kay by his side. Harold was born in Jamestown, North Dakota in 1930. He graduated from North Central High School and Eastern Washington College of Education. Harold served in the U.S. Coast Guard and fought wildfires as a smokejumper. He taught fifth grade for 25 years in Spokane. Harold married Mary Kay Lauer at the Open Door Congregational Church in Deer Park Washington, August 5, 1962. Two highlights in his life were watching his daughter Launi Kay win a gold medal in sharpshooting at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, and his daughter Heidi at Seattle Seahawks games as a professional cheerleader. Harold is survived by his wife Mary Kay, daughters Launi Kay and Heidi Kay, son-in-law Kevin Geddes and grandson Bryce Owen Geddes. A sister, Margaret and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Esther, sister Lois Jean Doughty and son Lance Harold. The Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cheney is holding a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the , 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204, the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 639 Elm St, Cheney, WA 99004, or a . Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.