Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haroldyne RICHARDSON. View Sign

RICHARDSON, Haroldyne Scott June 23, 1929 - March 21, 2019 Haroldyne Richardson passed away March 21, 2019, two months shy of her 90th birthday. Haroldyne overcame traumatic obsta-cles at an early age to become a longtime nurse, Air Force wife, college instructor, mother and grandmother. To say she had a magnetic personality does not do her justice. Part of that charm may have been innate, as she grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. Her father died when she was just six months old. She lived in poverty as a child but was an exuberant, popular, student who loved school and worked every spare hour as a candy-striper at the local hospital. As a high school senior, she was student body president, valedictorian, and voted "Most Likely to Succeed" and "Most Intelligent." Then her mother died a month after her high school graduation. Haroldyne went on to attend Emory University and received her RN degree. There she met her husband Clarke, who was going into the Air Force after college graduation. Together they traversed most of Europe on military assignment there. Then while stationed at the Air Force Academy, Haroldyne was the ultimate party hostess and president of the Officers' Wives Club. Clarke then served a year in Vietnam, and Haroldyne rediscovered her joy in nursing, working for the first time since marriage. Upon Clarke's return, to Fairchild AFB, she obtained her BSN from the Intercollegiate Center for Nursing Education (ICNE - now WSU College of Nursing), then her MN from the University of Washington. She was a lifetime member of the Washington State Nurse's Association and taught at or was affiliated with ICNE for 17 years, as well as an adjunct professor at Whitworth. She had been married to Clarke for 63 years when he died in 2016. Haroldyne loved cooking, entertaining, traveling, and, in later years, exploring different paths of spirituality. She leaves behind her children, Melanie, Kristin, and Clarke, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held April 13, 2019, at 9 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane. Interment will be at Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the WSU Foundation, for the College of Nursing Annual Scholarship Fund, PO Box 641925, Pullman, WA 99164.

RICHARDSON, Haroldyne Scott June 23, 1929 - March 21, 2019 Haroldyne Richardson passed away March 21, 2019, two months shy of her 90th birthday. Haroldyne overcame traumatic obsta-cles at an early age to become a longtime nurse, Air Force wife, college instructor, mother and grandmother. To say she had a magnetic personality does not do her justice. Part of that charm may have been innate, as she grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. Her father died when she was just six months old. She lived in poverty as a child but was an exuberant, popular, student who loved school and worked every spare hour as a candy-striper at the local hospital. As a high school senior, she was student body president, valedictorian, and voted "Most Likely to Succeed" and "Most Intelligent." Then her mother died a month after her high school graduation. Haroldyne went on to attend Emory University and received her RN degree. There she met her husband Clarke, who was going into the Air Force after college graduation. Together they traversed most of Europe on military assignment there. Then while stationed at the Air Force Academy, Haroldyne was the ultimate party hostess and president of the Officers' Wives Club. Clarke then served a year in Vietnam, and Haroldyne rediscovered her joy in nursing, working for the first time since marriage. Upon Clarke's return, to Fairchild AFB, she obtained her BSN from the Intercollegiate Center for Nursing Education (ICNE - now WSU College of Nursing), then her MN from the University of Washington. She was a lifetime member of the Washington State Nurse's Association and taught at or was affiliated with ICNE for 17 years, as well as an adjunct professor at Whitworth. She had been married to Clarke for 63 years when he died in 2016. Haroldyne loved cooking, entertaining, traveling, and, in later years, exploring different paths of spirituality. She leaves behind her children, Melanie, Kristin, and Clarke, and four grandchildren. A memorial service will be held April 13, 2019, at 9 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane. Interment will be at Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the WSU Foundation, for the College of Nursing Annual Scholarship Fund, PO Box 641925, Pullman, WA 99164. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral & Cremation

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

(509) 838-8900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close