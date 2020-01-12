Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harper Natalie SEVERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEVERSON, Harper Natalie Harper Natalie Severson, our beautiful baby girl began her new journey on November 23rd, 2019. Surrounded by love in our home while lying peacefully in our arms she took her last breath. Harper is the little girl we had always wanted and the light of our lives. Our shining happy girl who touched the lives of so many will always remain in our hearts and leaves us smiling through our tears. Harper is survived by her father Channing Severson, her mother Sarah Sims, her two brothers River and Finnley Severson, her grandmothers Kathy Jones and Becky Deubler (Memo), grandfather Leroy Deubler (Papa) and her loving aunts and uncles. Harper was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family, she loved playing with her brothers, dancing with mommy and being sung to by daddy. Although she only lived to the young age of 16 months, Harper had a big impact on those around her. Diagnosed on December 31st 2018 our amazing strong girl endured an incredible 11-month battle with mitochondrial disease. Although her fight was challenging, she remained a joyful little girl through it all. Harper's giant spirit could not be contained, beaming through her little body with every grin. With her long dark eyelashes and big blue eyes, Harper "Ladybug" could light up any room. Her enchanting smiles and infectious giggles spread love and laughter to everyone around her. Harper's fight taught so many about love, kindness and most of all appreciation for life and each other. Harper may be gone from this world, but her story isn't over yet, it is carried on in the hearts of all of those she touched and by the love she left behind. A special thank you to Hospice of Spokane, our volunteers, Empire Pediatric Therapy, Dr. Matt Thompson and the Guild School, all of Harper's amazing and loving nurses Raya, Debbie and Lori and our amazingly supportive friends and family of the Perry community. Join us for Harper's celebration of life at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18th at 1 p.m. There will be a reception immediately to follow at Perry Street Brewery. We love you to the moon, Harper bug! Until we meet again on the other side of the stars! Love, Mommy and Daddy

