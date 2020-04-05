Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harriet Louise HAYDON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAYDON, Harriet Louise (Covert) Harriet Louise (Covert) Haydon passed away on March 14, 2020 at North Central Care Center, Spokane, WA Born February 23, 1936 at home in Wenatchee, WA to Harry and Mable (Warren) Covert. The family later moved to Wilbur, WA, then settled in Harrington, WA. Harriet completed 12 years at Harrington High School, graduating in 1954, where she enjoyed student government, chorus, band, cheerleading and participating in plays and musicals. Harriet married Donald Haydon on December 7, 1957 at Harrington Nazarene Church; together they raised their two children, Daniel and Dawn in Creston, WA. Harriet enjoyed teaching Sunday School, Creston Christian Church; building PTA floats, traveling to parades; fishing, swimming, and boating on Lake Roosevelt; playing card and boardgames with extended family and following high school sports. She served as Creston City Clerk, worked in banking, and bookkeeping. Retiring from Avista Corporation, Harriet and Donald returned to Creston, WA. She and Donald continued to follow local school sports; at home she worked jigsaw puzzles, enjoyed watching the World Series baseball games and the Kentucky Derby. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Fred and mother-in-law Marie Haydon; her brother, James Covert; brothers-in-law, Vernon Haydon and Norbert Porsch; and sisters-in-law, Junia Chrisman and Pam DeGrenier. Harriet is survived by her husband, Donald and son, Daniel of Creston; her daughter, Dawn (Bruce) of Davenport. Her grandchildren, Danyel (Sean) Deane, Darci Jo (Brian) Dennis and Tyler (Kalah) Dehn. Her great-grandchildren Evan, Caleb and Kylee Dennis and Kamryn and Mac Dehn. Her three sisters, Myrna Porsch, Helen (Roy) Nuxoll and Eileen (Glen) Tanke. In-laws George Chrisman, Larry and Wendy Haydon, and Aunt Evelyn Kraemer of Sprague, WA; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Interment will be at Creston Cemetery. Family remembrance later this spring. Memorial gifts may be sent to Harrington Alumni Association, PO Box 51, Harrington, WA 99134 or charity of donor's choice.

HAYDON, Harriet Louise (Covert) Harriet Louise (Covert) Haydon passed away on March 14, 2020 at North Central Care Center, Spokane, WA Born February 23, 1936 at home in Wenatchee, WA to Harry and Mable (Warren) Covert. The family later moved to Wilbur, WA, then settled in Harrington, WA. Harriet completed 12 years at Harrington High School, graduating in 1954, where she enjoyed student government, chorus, band, cheerleading and participating in plays and musicals. Harriet married Donald Haydon on December 7, 1957 at Harrington Nazarene Church; together they raised their two children, Daniel and Dawn in Creston, WA. Harriet enjoyed teaching Sunday School, Creston Christian Church; building PTA floats, traveling to parades; fishing, swimming, and boating on Lake Roosevelt; playing card and boardgames with extended family and following high school sports. She served as Creston City Clerk, worked in banking, and bookkeeping. Retiring from Avista Corporation, Harriet and Donald returned to Creston, WA. She and Donald continued to follow local school sports; at home she worked jigsaw puzzles, enjoyed watching the World Series baseball games and the Kentucky Derby. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law Fred and mother-in-law Marie Haydon; her brother, James Covert; brothers-in-law, Vernon Haydon and Norbert Porsch; and sisters-in-law, Junia Chrisman and Pam DeGrenier. Harriet is survived by her husband, Donald and son, Daniel of Creston; her daughter, Dawn (Bruce) of Davenport. Her grandchildren, Danyel (Sean) Deane, Darci Jo (Brian) Dennis and Tyler (Kalah) Dehn. Her great-grandchildren Evan, Caleb and Kylee Dennis and Kamryn and Mac Dehn. Her three sisters, Myrna Porsch, Helen (Roy) Nuxoll and Eileen (Glen) Tanke. In-laws George Chrisman, Larry and Wendy Haydon, and Aunt Evelyn Kraemer of Sprague, WA; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. Interment will be at Creston Cemetery. Family remembrance later this spring. Memorial gifts may be sent to Harrington Alumni Association, PO Box 51, Harrington, WA 99134 or charity of donor's choice. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close