JACOBSON, Harriett D. (Age 92) February 5, 1928 - March 5, 2020 Harriett was born in Yakima, Washington, attended college at WSU, and married Lloyd C. Jacobson in 1949. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years in 2018, and is survived by their daughters, Valerie (Fred) Heiserman, Portland, Oregon, Diane (Alan) Bisson, Spokane, and Janet (Tom) Fleming, Houston, Texas, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She taught grade school at Bemis Elementary, and had many wonderful memories of her years teaching. She brought so much to her students- music, guitar lessons, love of poetry and reading, and the knowledge that each of them was important in her eyes. She and Lloyd had an adventurous life- scuba diving, kayaking, skiing, and motorcycle riding. They were supportive of the arts, and attended plays and concerts, and were long time active members of Unity Spiritual Center. Harriett had a purpose in life of bringing joy to the children in the ECEAP program in the form of new shoes and socks every year, and her passion grew to become the non-profit program Soul to Soles- she became known as The Shoe Lady of Spokane. If she had her way, no child would ever do without and she worked tirelessly to bring success to this program. Their last ten years together were spent in their beloved apartment in Browne's Addition, where they made many lasting friendships and hosted afternoon wine time. After Lloyd's passing, Harriett moved to Riverview Retirement Center, and lived there until her death. Due to COVID restrictions, we are having a small outdoor memorial service September 12 at 1:00- please call 509-922-1597 for details. It is our hope to have a worthy send off in 2021, when it can be done safely. The family requests memorial contributions to either Hospice of Spokane or Unity Spiritual Center in lieu of flowers.



