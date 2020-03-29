Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harrison Wayne MYERS Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MYERS, Harrison Wayne Jr. (Age 78) Harrison Wayne Myers, Jr., "Skeet", age 78, born in Galena, Kansas, beloved husband of 50 years to Elizabeth (Simpson) Myers, passed away on March 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He retired from the Army and served our country in the Cuban Missile Crisis and Desert Storm. He loved flying, genealogy, history and scuba diving but most of all God and his family. Harrison is preceded in death by his loving parents Harrison Wayne Myers, Sr. (Red) and Freddie (Rowden) Myers, and his son Harrison (Wayne) Myers III. He is survived by his siblings Toni (Vernon), Dan (Becky), Joe, daughter-In-law (Marion), his children Lisa (Bernie), Allen (Karen), Doug (Carrie), Candy (Dave), Rick (Suzy), Mary Ann and Kevin along with 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Military Honors Graveside Service will be held at the Fircrest Cemetery in Monmouth, Oregon on June 20th at 1:00; Reception to follow. We will always carry you in our hearts and you will be missed terribly.

