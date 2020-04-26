HOENER Harry H. and Lorene B. April 22, 1921 - April 23, 2020 May 22, 1930 - April 18, 2020 Harry and Lorene Hoener, longtime residents of Spokane and North Idaho, entered into the presence of the Lord this last week. Lorene preceded Harry by five days. Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Hazen and Jaeger at 1306 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, 99206. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 30th from 2:00 - 6:00. A service will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020