WATSON, Harry Carl (Age 86) Harry Carl Watson, 86, of Spokane Washington died surrounded by family on Sunday, August 30th, 2020. Harry was born in July of 1934 to Florence B. and Harry T. Watson in Spokane Washington. He graduated from West Valley High School in 1952 and was recruited as the first freshman member of the traveling basketball team at Gonzaga University where he would play from 1952 to 1956. He was also voted MVP by the Gonzaga University Alumni Association in 1956; basketball was one of his passions, second only to fishing. Harry proudly served in in the US Army for two years and subsequently the US Army Reserves for another two years. He wed Jodine Woodard in January of 1960 who gave him three children; Bill, Julie, and Harry Wallace ("Wally"). After 34 years of teaching mathematics and earth science while coaching various sports at Mead Junior High School in Mead, Washington, he retired in 1993 to the family lake cabin on Hauser Lake where he spent the remainder of his life. In his very active retirement, Harry spent time coaching his grandchildren in Basketball. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and instilled those skills in his son and grandchildren. He was known as "Hauser Harry" and was a member of the Post Falls VFW. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Bill. He is survived by his wife Jodine Watson, his son Wally (Lynette) Watson, his daughter Julie Coniconde, his sisters Peggy (John) Leeney and Pat Reese, and caretaker/friend Bruce Arnold. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Toshick, Chandler and Hunter Watson, and David and Michael Coniconde. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 1:00pm at the Watsons' lake cabin on Hauser Lake in Idaho. In Harry's words, "Hug the Kids for me."



