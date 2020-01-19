STEARNS, Harry G. The Love of my Life, who was kind, loving, warm, my husband and best friend for 25 years, Harry G. Stearns, 61, went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020, his 25th wedding anniversary. Harry was a kind and loving man that had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved his family deeply. He is survived by his wife Cathy; mother Nancy; siblings Danny, Patricia Peters, Terry; his children Sarah, Josh, Crystal; grandkids Ashton Knox and Sophia Stearns. Harry was preceded in death by his father Harry A. and brother Scott. He worked at Kaiser Mead after graduation from Rogers High School until their closing. He retired to care for his grandkids Ashton and Sophia. Harry was loved so much and will be missed so much, but always in our heart! There will be a celebration for Harry January 30 at 4 p.m. at The Open Heart Chapel, 4123 N. Monroe, Spokane WA, refreshments will follow.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020